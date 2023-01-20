Three killed in road accident in AP as tempo traveller rams into stationary truck

Police said that 15 members of a family from Proddatur were on their way to Tirumala when the accident occurred.

news Accident

Three women were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district in the early hours of Friday, January 20, when a tempo traveller carrying 15 people rammed into a stationary lorry. The accident occurred around 2 am on Friday on National Highway 67 near Chapadu mandal. Police said the driver, who sustained minor injuries, has been arrested over the incident.

The deceased were identified as Ganaga Anusha(30), Obulamma(40), and Ramalakshmamma(48). Eight others were also seriously injured in the accident. According to the police, 15 members of a family from YMR Colony of Proddatur town were on their way to Tirumala when the accident occurred. They were initially transferred to Proddatur district hospital for treatment and were later moved to KVR hospital in the same town.

A police officer of Chapadu police station told TNM that the driver sustained minor injuries and was booked under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He added that one of the passengers Ramakrishna Reddy (70) was seriously injured and was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Read: Andhraâ€™s absence at World Economic Forum stirs controversy

Earlier on January 12, three people were killed in another road accident in Kadapa district. A man named Yanamala Nagasubba Reddy and an agricultural worker Inaganuru Obulesu who was working on his farm were run over by a tipper truck, in Jammalamadugu mandal near Dharmapuram village. The driver of the vehicle was also killed in the accident. According to reports, Nagasubba Reddy and Obulesu were having breakfast on the roadside after working on the farm, when the tipper lorry ran over them and turned turtle in the farm. The driver, identified as Vijayakumar, was also killed in the accident.

Also read: Man and two daughters found dead in Visakhapatnam, probe launched