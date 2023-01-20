Man and two daughters found dead in Visakhapatnam, probe launched

Based on preliminary investigation the police suspect that financial difficulties could be the reason behind the deaths.

news Death

A man and his two daughters were found dead at their residence in Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening. The police control room received a call informing about the deaths and immediately the police reached the location and launched a probe. The man was identified as P Durga Anjaneya Prasad who drove an auto for a living.

Addressing the media, the investigating officer said, “On receiving the information, the officials rushed to the spot and found that the man was found to have died by suicide and in another room, two of his daughters were also found dead. Venkata Druga Prasad was an auto driver and he has been living in this house for the last seven years. His daughters Bindu and Bharghavi were in school. His wife passed away in 2013.”

“In our preliminary investigation, it was found that Prasad was suffering from financial difficulties. We are investigating the case to find out how the daughter died,” the officer added.

The bodies were sent for postmortem to a government hospital and a case has been registered. It will be investigated whether it was a suicide pact or whether the father killed the daughters and later died by suicide, police said. Injury marks were found on the necks of the girls.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726