Three killed in Andhra road accident after bikes collide head-on

One of the victims succumbed while being shifted to the local hospital, while the other two passed away at Tirupati's Ruia Hospital on the morning of January 15.

news Accident

Three people were killed after two motorcycles collided head-on in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, police said on Saturday, January 15. The accident took place late on Friday night near Madanapalle town. The victims were identified as Ismail (21), Siddiq (21), and Srinivasulu (40). According to the police, Ismail and his friend Siddiq, hailing from Chintaparti village were on their way from Madanapalle to Chintaparti on their motorcycle, when they collided with Srinivasulu's bike.

Srinivasulu, a resident of Kothavaripalle village, succumbed while being shifted to Madanapalle government hospital. The other two, who were shifted to Tirupati's Ruia Hospital, died on Saturday morning.

Earlier in December 2021, nine people died in an accident after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus fell off a bridge into a stream in West Godavari district. The bus was going from Aswaraopeta in Telangana to Jangareddygudem when it fell into the Jalleru stream while crossing a bridge. The driver of the bus also died in the accident.

In the same month, in another tragic road accident in Anantapur district, four people, including two children aged four and five years, died when an SUV collided with an auto rickshaw. The accident took place near Pulakunta village of Gummagatta mandal.

In November 2021, eight people were killed in two separate accidents on National Highway 44 in Anantapur district. A truck rammed into an auto rickshaw carrying 13 farm workers on National Highway 44 at Pamidi, killing five women on the spot while another woman succumbed at the hospital. Police said the auto rickshaw was being driven on a wrong route which seemed to have led to the collision, which led to a horrific collision where the vehicle was badly mangled and the body parts of the deceased were seen scattered around the site of the accident.