Three doctors suspended in Kerala for issuing health cards by taking bribes

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that action will be taken to temporarily suspend the registration of doctors who act against medical ethics.

By Tnm staff

Three doctors of the General Hospital Thiruvananthapuram were placed under suspension on Thursday, February 2, for issuing health cards to hotel employees after allegedly taking bribes. The Kerala government recently made it mandatory for hotel employees to obtain a health card in the wake of rising food poisoning cases. The suspended doctors include the hospital’s Assistant Surgeon V Amit Kumar and two Casualty Medical Officers. Amit Kumar was also the Regional Medical Officer in-charge of the hospital.

The Director of Health Services (DHS) took the action as per an order from Health Minister Veena George. The minister on Wednesday had directed the DHS to immediately inquire and take action, based on a complaint received against the doctors. Asianet News reported that the doctors took money from hotel employees and issued the health cards without conducting any medical examination. The minister said in a press meet on Thursday that they are being suspended pending inquiry, and that stern action will be taken against anyone found to be flouting the rules. “The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 will be strictly implemented. Action will also be initiated to temporarily cancel the registration of those medical practitioners who acted against medical ethics. The government views issuing of fake medical certificates with utmost seriousness,” she said.

The action comes even as the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association told its members to act with utmost caution while issuing medical certificates, especially for restaurant employees and those who handle food material,'.

The health department made health cards mandatory for all employees involved in the making and distribution of food items in the state from February 1. Hotel staff involved in the cooking, packing and distribution of food should possess the card which certifies that they do not suffer from any contagious diseases, infections or have any open wounds on their body. This came in the wake of multiple incidents of food poisoning being reported from the state. The department also strengthened inspection at hotels and restaurants.

However, the deadline to obtain the health card was extended by two weeks considering the requests from establishment owners for more time to get their employees certified by a doctor. The card is valid for a period of one year.

The state also banned the sale of food parcels without slips or stickers with details of expiry date on January 21.

