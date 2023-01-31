Health cards made mandatory for hotel employees in Kerala

The Kerala health department has made health cards mandatory for all employees involved in the making and distribution of food items in the state. The cards should be possessed by all those involved in the cooking, packing and distribution of food, starting from February 1. Earlier, Kerala banned the sale of fresh food parcels that came without expiry date.

In a press release, the health department said that in addition to food safety officers, health inspectors from the health department will also check the hygiene of the hotel and health cards. “Food safety inspections and activities will be strengthened as part of the 'Kerala, a safe food destination’ campaign underway in the state,” it read.

The department has also warned that strict action will be taken against those issuing and possessing fake certificates. The state health department has stated that all persons handling food in places that cook and distribute food have to obtain the health cards which certify that they do not suffer from any contagious diseases, infections or have any open wounds on their body, according to a report in The Hindu.

Mentioning the ban on sale of food parcels without slip or sticker, the health department has said that action will be taken against non-compliant institutions. “The slip or sticker should specify the date and time the food was cooked and the time within which it should be consumed. Certain foods can cause food poisoning if not consumed within a certain timeframe. Shawarma guidelines are also in place in the state and mayonnaise made with raw eggs is banned. The Food Safety Department has also issued a directive that hot foods should be consumed within two hours of cooking. The public should not consume the food after the time stated on the parcel,” the department said in its release.

