Three arrested after Hyderabad student dies in go-karting accident

The Go-Karting venue was being operated without a valid license from the concerned authorities.

Two days after 21-year-old K Varshini, a third-year engineering student lost her life in a freak accident while go-karting, the Meerpet police in Hyderabad arrested three people in total, in connection with the case. The main accused in the case are 29-year-old G Lohit Reddy and 30-year-old M Kiran Kumar who are both residents of Vanasthalipuram. They are the managing partners of Hasten Go- Karting, the Go-Karting venue where the tragic accident happened on Wednesday. The third accused in the case is 23-year-old K Srikanth who is an employee at the Go-Karting centre.

Sri Varshini was seated along with her uncle on a twin kart and was among the first to drive ahead in the group of cousins and family friends. In the video that later emerged, it is seen that the duo was seated on a green coloured go kart numbered 11. Both of them were wearing helmets and they also had their masks on. Before driving ahead, the man waves at the woman shooting the video and Sri Varshini also turns towards the camera. It was during their second lap that someone raised an alarm and a voice screaming in shock could be heard.

According to the police, Hasten Go-Karting was operating at Gurramguda without having a valid license from the concerned authorities. They have also been accused of not taking adequate safety precautions while operating. They have also been booked under the disaster management act because the organizers had not followed the unlock guidelines issued by the Central and the State government.

According to the FIR, 21-year-old K Varshini, a resident of FCI colony in Vanasthalipuram along with her brother and relatives went to Hasten Go Karting. The accused allowed them to use the karts without giving adequate safety precautionary measures to them.

“Varshini along with her uncle were riding a twin seat go-karting car. During the drive, the helmet came off and Varshini’s head hit the head rest of the seat with great impact. Meanwhile her hair got tangled in the rear wheel of the Go-Karting car. She received bleeding injuries and was immediately shifted to Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital in LB Nagar for treatment. While undergoing treatment, she succumbed with injuries on 08.10.2020 at 15:30 hours. It is due to the negligence of the accused she has died”, mentioned the FIR.

Speaking to TNM, Sri Varshini’s cousin Naresh, had said, “We all had our helmets on and it was strapped too. The helmet that Sri Varshini was given was extremely loose. They did not have smaller helmets. During the drive, the helmet came off and her hair got entangled in the engine located right behind the seat of the go kart. We rushed her to a nearby hospital immediately.”

The police produced the accused before the court for judicial remand. A letter requesting the Go- Karting venue to be sealed was also submitted to the Executive Magistrate cum Tahsildar of Balapur Mandal. Based on the request, Hasten Go Karting was seized.

