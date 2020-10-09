'Helmet was loose, organisers negligent': Kin of Hyd student who died while go-karting

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the organisers.

Two days after 21-year-old Sri Varshini, a third year engineering student lost her life in a tragic accident, her family has alleged that sheer negligence of the go-karting organisers had led to the accident. Sri Varshini along with her family and friends went to Hasten Go-Karting in Hyderabad’s Gurram Guda on Wednesday evening.

Sri Varshini was seated along with her uncle on a twin kart and was among the first to drive ahead in the group of cousins and family friends. In the video that has emerged, it is seen that the duo was seated on a green-coloured go kart numbered 11. Both of them were wearing helmets and they also had their masks on. Before driving ahead, the man waves at the woman shooting the video and Sri Varshini also turns towards the camera briefly. It was during their second lap that someone raised an alarm and a voice screaming in shock could be heard.

Speaking to TNM, Sri Varshini’s cousin Naresh, who was a part of the group that had gone go-karting alleged that the accident wouldn’t have taken place if the organizers were more careful. He said, “We all had our helmets on and it was strapped too. The helmet that Sri Varshini was given was extremely loose. They did not have smaller helmets. During the drive, the helmet came off and her hair got entangled in the engine located right behind the seat of the go kart. We rushed her to a nearby hospital immediately.”

The cousin also complained that the engine of the kart was open and had it been covered, such an accident could have been avoided. According to the family, Sri Varshini was critical as she was admitted to the hospital. She suffered serious internal injuries and her spine was also injured in the accident.

TNM tried reaching out to the organizers of Hasten go-karting, located in Gurram Guda in Hyderabad. Their number was switched off and the website presently says that the go-karting centre will be closed until Monday.

Sri Varshini’s uncle told TNM that the family members have gone to Osmania General Hospital to complete the formalities. As soon as the body is released to the family, the final rites will be performed.

Speaking to TNM, M Mahender Reddy, Inspector of Meerpet Police Station said, “The sections have now changed after the victim succumbed to her injuries. A case has been booked under section 304 IPC and we have also booked them under the disaster management sections because entertainment venues have not been given permission to function as yet, despite that they were operating. Investigation is underway and the organizers will be nabbed soon.”

