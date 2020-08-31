Thoothukudi Collector orders inquiry into new case of custodial violence in Sathankulam

A 43-year-old man named Martin has alleged that the police held him in their old quarters through the night and assaulted him.

A day after TNM reported that a 43-year-old man in Thoothukudi district had allegedly suffered custodial violence in the hands of the Sathankulam police, the district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The victim's family has filed an official complaint with District Collector Sandeep Nanduri who then immediately directed the Revenue district officer to investigate the matter.

The district police, however, have told the Collector that the allegations are false.

C Martin, a resident of Thoothukudi was picked by the Sathankulam police on August 23 based on a complaint from a man named Moideen Meeran. He was arrested over charges of criminal intimidation and usage of obscenities. He was then allegedly taken to an old police quarters, where four policemen Inspector Xavier, Sub Inspector Raja, a constable Sabapathy and the inspector's driver Chinnadurai assaulted him. According to Martin, he was kicked, dragged across the quarters and punched.

He found himself unable to stand or breathe freely on August 24, following which the police took him to the Thoothukudi government hospital. After treatment, he was taken to the Srivaikundam magistrate on August 28 where he gave a statement detailing the alleged abuse and illegal confinement he faced. The magistrate then granted him bail.

Martin alleges that he was threatened by the police and told not to reveal the assault and that he would be shot down if he did.

Speaking to Times of India, however, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar alleged that Martin sustained injuries because he tried to escape during the arrest. He further claimed that he was only arrested on August 24 and not August 23 like the victim's family had stated.

"When I spoke to the SP, he denied that this had happened. But after the family gave a formal complaint, I told the Revenue district official to investigate the matter. We will proceed further in this case based on what we learn," says Collector Sandeep Nanduri.