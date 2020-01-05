Thiruvananthapuram Mayor leads inspection squad to check garbage dumping at night

Corporation

The mayor led the inspection drive days after the staff members of the corporation, who were conducting similar drives, were attacked.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor K Sreekumar on Saturday night led an inspection drive to check the dumping of waste in public spaces in the city, and to ensure that the plastic ban was being followed. This comes days after reports surfaced that members of the corporation, who were conducting similar inspection drives, were attacked.

The Mayor on Saturday inspected multiple areas in the city, including Eenchakkal, Beemapally, Poonthura, Akkulam, and Perookkada.

“I went with the inspection squad to give a strong message that stern legal action will be taken against those who violate the plastic ban, and also those who dump waste in public spaces. I also wanted to boost the morale of the staff, particularly because a few of them were attacked,” the Mayor told TNM.

“We have been strictly implementing the ban on plastic in the city areas. Along with this, we are also keeping tabs on the dumping of waste at public spaces in the city so that this practice is stopped,” the Mayor told TNM on Sunday.

On Thursday, two staff members of the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation inspecting squad were attacked in Attipra and Poonthura by people who were trying to throw garbage in public spaces at night. These inspection drives are usually carried out during the night.

Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation had launched a program for the treatment of waste generated from people’s homes ever since the Vilappilsala waste treatment plant was shut down in 2012. The corporation had assigned 19 agencies to collect and treat waste from shops, stores, and other public establishments.

However, there are residences and several shops in the city which still do not comply with the rules, and instead dump garbage on the roads and other public places.

“It’s not everyone – it’s only about 10 to 15% of homes that still dispose of garbage incorrectly. They mostly dump chicken waste. The corporation has also hired agencies to collect chicken waste. Sometimes this waste is stuffed into big bundles and sacks and dumped it in Parvathi Puthanar canal, which was recently cleaned up. A few of the chicken shops in the city, that are functioning without a license, also dump this waste in public places,” the Mayor added.

Recently, an entire lorry of waste was dumped into Akkulam lake and the Mayor said that steps are being taken to take strict action against those dumping waste in public.

