Thirumavalavan condemns Savukku Shankar’s arrest, calls his punishment ‘shocking’

Thirumavalavan said that the Tamil Nadu government must take measures to abolish the contempt of court law as it is a hindrance to people trying to express their views on the judiciary.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President and MP, Thol Thirumavalan issued a statement on Sunday, September 18, condemning the arrest of YouTuber and whistleblower Savukku Shankar. The statement, posted on Twitter, asked whether judges and the judiciary are beyond questioning, especially if they are behaving in a questionable manner. He added that judges are proving that even if a person expresses their opinions against the judiciary, they can be sent to prison citing a law introduced during the colonial period (contempt of court).

In the statement, Thirumavalavan mentioned that sentencing Savukku Shankar to six months in prison, which is the maximum amount of punishment for contempt of court, is “shocking”, and it feels like revenge rather than punishment. He added that the Tamil Nadu government must take measures to abolish the contempt of court law as it is a hindrance to people trying to express their views on judges and the judiciary.

The MP said that the punishment given to Savukku Shankar goes against “natural justice” and the courts must pass an order to release him immediately. He said that the person affected by Savukku Shankar’s comments (Justice GR Swaminathan) was the same person who sentenced him to prison which is why this judgment goes against “natural justice”.

Sending the accused to prison because they did not ask for forgiveness or show any remorse highlights the revenge-seeking nature of the judges, the statement said. It added that judges and the judiciary must not want to seek revenge against the guilty parties but should be merciful. In his statement, the MP requested that the judges show compassion and pass an order to release Savukku Shankar.

Savukku Shankar was sentenced to six months in prison by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on September 15 for his remarks against the judiciary. The court held him guilty of criminal contempt saying that Shankar had ‘shown no remorse’ despite a history of similar contempt cases.

