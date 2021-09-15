Third NEET death in TN in five days: NEET aspirant Soundharya dies by suicide

Soundharya T, a student from Tamil Naduâ€™s Vellore district, allegedly took her own life over fear of failing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

news Death

Another death by suicide related to NEET has been reported in Tamil Nadu â€” third in the past five days â€” as 17-year-old student Soundharya T took her own life on Wednesday, September 15, three days after giving NEET. According to reports, Soundharya, a student from Thalaiyarampattu village near Katpadi in Tamil Naduâ€™s Vellore district, allegedly took her own life over fear of failing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) which was held on Sunday, September 12.

Soundharya, a student of Thottapalayam School, had secured 510 marks out of a total 600 in her Class 12 and had written the NEET from Kingston College of Engineering. According to reports, she had told her parents that she was scared that she would fail NEET. She reportedly had confided in her family and friends that she did not fare well in the exam.

According to reports, Soundharya allegedly told her mother upon returning home after the exam that the paper had been tough and that she had been unable to perform well. She also appeared disturbed since the day of the exam. On the morning of September 15, her parents had left for work as usual and when her mother returned, she found Soundharya dead in her room. Her body has been sent for a post mortem to the Vellore Government Hospital and Medical College. Investigation is currently underway by the Katpadi DSP and Revenue Inspector. Soundharyaâ€™s parents are daily-wage earners belonging to the Mudhaliyar caste.

This is the third incident in the past five days where a student in Tamil Nadu has taken their own life over NEET. On Monday, 17-year-old Kanimozhi, a student from Sathampadi village in Ariyalur district, ended her life. On Saturday, September 11, a day before NEET, 20-year-old Salem youth Dhanush died by suicide over fear of failing the exam the third time.

Also read: NEET and the illusion of â€˜meritâ€™

Two days ago, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a Bill against NEET, aiming to provide admission to undergraduate medical degree courses not through the centralised medical examination, but on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying examination, through normalisation methods. The statement of objects and reasons in the Bill stated that the panel set up by the Tamil Nadu government had shown that those who are most affected by this exam come for lower socio-economic backgrounds.

Social groups affected the most were the students of Tamil medium, coming from rural backgrounds, students from government schools, those having parental income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum, and the socially depressed and disadvantaged groups like the Most Backward Classes, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the Bill said.

Read more about the Bill here: The legal standing of Tamil Naduâ€™s Bill against NEET and what lies ahead

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.