Third case surfaces from gated community in Hyderabad, sanitisation measures underway

Authorities have now sealed the house where the three affected persons lived, and have asked their contacts to remain under home quarantine.

A third person has tested positive for COVID-19 at a major gated community in Hyderabad's Moosapet area near Kukatpally on Saturday. All three are members of the same family and lived together.

Earlier, a father and son duo had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the same house in one of the blocks of the gated community. The latest case is a senior citizen â€“ the sonâ€™s grandmother. The son was a healthcare worker, and was the first to contract the virus in that household.

Speaking to The News Minute, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official confirmed that the house has been sealed for now and the entire premises of the gated community are being sanitised.

All three affected people have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital and are availing treatment, while their asymptomatic primary, secondary and tertiary contacts have been asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

Fever surveys are also being conducted in the area â€“ ASHA workers will be visiting each house in the gated community, checking temperatures of the residents and enquiring about their health, the GMHC official confirmed.

The gated community in question has over 2,500 apartments.

On May 18, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the state government was easing the restrictions imposed in the state since March as part of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"All areas in the state, except containment zones in Hyderabad, are being declared as green zones by the state government," KCR told reporters.

The GHMC has also changed its strategy and is setting up containment zones specifically targeting households where the people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, rather than entire streets or colonies, as was being done before.

