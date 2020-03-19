Third case of COVID-19 in Chennai: A student who returned from Dublin

The 21-year-old student arrived in Chennai from Dublin, Ireland on March 17.

Chennai reported its third case of COVID-19 on Thursday -- a 21-year-old student who arrived in Chennai from Dublin, Ireland on March 17. He was screened upon arrival and put under home quarantine. On Wednesday, he admitted himself to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms following which his blood samples were sent for tests. The tests have now returned positive for coronavirus.

The patient is currently under isolation at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and is stable.

#Corona:All 3 +ve cases in TN are imported cases from diff regions with travel histories.We identified all d 3 Pts only b’coz of stringent screening & follow up.Screening will be intensified at all ports of arrival to curtail d spread.I Urge all to extend full cooperation. #CVB March 19, 2020

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu reported its second case of COVID-19. The patient has been identified as a 20-year-old man who travelled to Chennai from Delhi. He boarded a train on March 10 and arrived two days later on March 12. The young man is a hairdresser and had reportedly travelled to Chennai in search of job. Almost five days later, on March 17, he admitted himself to the government hospital with severe symptoms of COVID-19 including respiratory distress.

Speaking to TNM, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said that the government tested him as he had come from Delhi. Following the second confirmed case in the state, she also added that the government has decided to test people from certain states including Maharashtra and Delhi.

As of Thursday, three people have been found positive for the virus in Chennai, with one having recovered.

The state has decided to test persons with symptoms if they have come to Chennai from 13 states where there have been incidences of coronavirus. So far, 1,94,236 persons have been screened for the virus with 3,481 people being followed up with. A total of 320 samples have been tested, with 232 coming back as negative and 86 still being processed. 39 people have currently been admitted to hospitals in the state.