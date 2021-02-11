‘There are several dogs like you’: Telangana CM KCR's jibe at protesters triggers row

KCR was interrupted during a speech in Nagarjuna Sagar and lost his cool when some people allegedly tried to create a commotion.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao lost his cool while he was in Nagarjuna Sagar on Wednesday to seek votes for the upcoming bye-poll. KCR, who was interrupted during his speech, lost his cool when some people at the meeting allegedly tried to create a commotion by holding up some papers. He immediately ordered the police to take them out.

“Take the papers from them. Now that you have given the memo, please leave. Police..take them out. If you want to stay, please be calm or leave gracefully. No one will be disturbed by your antics. There are several dogs like you. If we are determined, there will not be any trace of you. You will become dust," an annoyed KCR was seen saying on video.

He quoted a Telugu proverb which says that 'new beggars' (someone who has taken up the profession recently) have no ‘time sense’ and likened them to the BJP. The Congress has demanded an apology for the CM’s comment on the protesters. Congress Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore said the Chief Minister should apologise.

"CM calls women at Nagarjuna Sagar public meeting as dogs. Don't forget all those women standing there are the reason you sit in that position. Change your words, reflect on your attitude. Don't forget this is a democracy. Don't forget they are our bosses! Apologize Chandrasekar," Tagore said in a tweet.

Seeking votes for the TRS in the soon to be held Nagarjuna Sagar bye-poll, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress, saying that the grand old party had ignored development during its tenure in the state. He, however, spared the BJP, which otherwise was always under his attack.

Speaking in a public meeting at Haliya about 135 km from Hyderabad, Rao said he would not seek votes in the next Assembly elections (in 2023) if the promised irrigation projects were not completed in the next one and half years. Nagarjuna Sagar will be going for a bye-poll as sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah died in December last.

"Rs 2500 crore worth lift irrigation schemes will be taken up in the district. If we don’t complete these projects, we will not seek votes in the next elections. We will work hard to complete all the projects in one and half years,” KCR said.

Blaming Congress for the backwardness of Nalgonda district, KCR said that if his government takes up projects, the opposition party levels allegations that there are kickbacks. KCR sought to know whether the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, which was constructed during the Congress regime, was taken up for kickbacks.

He said Rs 1,000 crore would allotted in the coming Budget for the welfare of Dalits under the "CM Dalit Empowerment Fund" and he would personally monitor it. KCR said if any party has an opinion, they also could convene meetings and convey what they wanted to the people.

"So don't resort to senseless activities. If you have anything to say, you also hold a public meeting. People will decide. Coming to meetings of other parties and disturbing them is not good culture. No one will appreciate it and in the coming days people will teach you a lesson. I am warning their leader to be careful. There is a limit to our patience. If you cross the limits, we know what to do," he said.

