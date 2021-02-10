3 dead in Telangana after car plunges into canal

Two bodies have been found, efforts to retrieve another body is on.

“A two-wheeler came at a high speed from a corner. My colleague tried avoiding the collision and took a sudden turn, but our car fell in the water,” recounted Vijay Bhaskar, the sole survivor of an accident, where their car plunged into a canal in Telangana. Three among four persons were killed after the car plunged into a canal in Warangal rural district of Telangana on Wednesday. Vijay Bhaskar, the survivor, was rescued by residents in the area.

The deceased have been identified as Saraswathi, Rakesh and Sridhar. The incident took place around 10 am. While two bodies have been recovered, efforts are on to retrieve another body and the car, police said.

On Wednesday, three persons — Sridhar, Rakesh and Vijay Bhaskar — working for a trading company, had visited Theegarajupally village as part of their daily work. Saraswathi, a government school teacher, had asked them for a lift and joined them, according to Vijay Bhaskar. The victims were going towards Konkapaka village in Parvathagiri mandal.

While crossing the SRSP canal bridge near Kankapaka village, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle when a two-wheeler came from the opposite side. To avoid the collision, the driver veered to his right and the car turned turtle into the canal, according to the survivor, Vijay Bhaskar.

“Initially, we were just three of us in the car, but a government teacher hopped into the vehicle saying that she was getting late for the school,” Bhaskar narrated. Saraswathi’s body was also recovered.

Warangal rural Assistant Commissioner of Police Naresh told the media, “Initially, we recovered only two dead bodies, which were found two kilometres apart. One more body was spotted some 3-4 kilometres away. We are trying to retrieve it. A crane has been arranged to fish out the car.”

According to reports, authorities have shut down the canal’s gate as the water current is heavy, which is hampering their efforts to recover the third body.