The theft took place at Freedom Food Factory, an enterprise run by the Kerala prisons department with inmates of the jail since 2011.

Police officials in Keralaâ€™s Kannur are baffled by a theft in the district, as the scene of offence is the Central Prison in the district. On Thursday morning, close to Rs 2 lakh was discovered stolen from the outlet of Freedom Food Factory, the food stall in the prison. The burglars broke into the food stall by breaking the lock of the office building. According to officials, Rs 1.92 lakh has been found missing from. The theft is suspected to have happened in the wee hours of Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Freedom Food Factory is an enterprise run by the Kerala prisons department with the participation of the prison inmates since 2011. The food stall at the prison makes ladoos and chapatis which are sold outside.

According to reports, it is suspected that the burglars broke into the premises by jumping the compound wall. Though CCTV visuals show the accused, the footage is reportedly unclear. Reportedly, the building where the theft took place is located next to one of the entrances of the prison, which has round the clock security including armed guards.

A case has been registered by the Kannur Town police and a probe is underway. On Thursday, a dog squad and forensic experts reached the spot as part of the probe. Visuals from the spot showed the police dog running out from the building where the theft happened, to another building in the same compound located a few metres away.

The Freedom Food Factory in Thrissur had made news after they ventured to sell food items online in 2019. The outlet had even partnered with food delivery app Swiggy.

(With IANS inputs)

