Theatrical release of Sai Pallavi and Rana’s Virata Parvam preponed

The film was initially slated to release on July 1.

Flix Tollywood

Actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s periodic action drama Virata Parvam was initially slated for theatrical release on July 1. The makers of the film announced on Monday, May 30 that the film will hit the big screens on June 17. Sharing the news with fans, Sai Pallavi wrote, “We’ll see you sooner.#VirataParvam from the 17th of June@RanaDaggubati @venuudugulafilm @SLVCinemasOffl.”

Inspired by true events of the 1990s, Rana plays the role of Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya. Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer named Vennela.The film is also set in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in Telangana region. The motion poster also portrays the theme of the movie, with Suresh Bobbili’s background score.

D Suresh Babu is presenting the film, while Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is bankrolling it. Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani have handled the cinematography. Suresh Bobbili is on board as the music composer. The ensemble cast also includes actors Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in important roles. Sreekar Prasad has been roped in as the editor, while Stephen Richard and Peter Hein are on board as the stunt choreographers.

Virata Parvam faced several unprecedented delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns. The film was initially slated to release on April 30 last year but it was postponed to a later date. “Due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the alarming rise in cases, Team Virata Parvam has decided to postpone the movie release from 30th April,” the team had announced last year. The film’s director Venu Udugula, who is also a writer and poet, had made his directorial debut with the 2018 social drama Needi Naadi Oke Katha. Sai Pallavi was recently seen in films like Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy.