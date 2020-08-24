‘Thanneer Mathan Dinangal’ team’s next is ‘Super Sharanya’

The film will be directed by Girish AD with actor Anaswara Rajan playing the title role.

Flix Mollywood

Director Girish AD has announced his next film after the super hit debut Thanneer Mathan Dinangal. The film is titled Super Sharanya and features Thaneer Mathan actor Anaswara Rajan along with Arjun Ashokan. Anaswara will play the title role in the film as Super Saranya.

On Sunday actor Kunchacko Boban shared the first look character posters of the film. “The pre look poster of Super Sharanya from the team of Girish AD and Shebin Backer after the upper hit film Thanneer Mathan Dinangal,” he wrote.

Arjun Ashokan also shaed the poster and wrote, “Super thrilled to share with you all the title poster of my next film #super_sharanya and much excited to work with #director @girish.ad #costar @anaswara.rajan #costar. Produced by @shebinbacker. Need your blessings.”

The film is produced by Shebin Backer, the producer of hit flicks like Dulquer Salman starrer Charlie and co-produced by Girish. The cinematography is by Sajith Purushan and editing by Akash Joseph Vargheese. Music is by Justin Varghese who also composed the popular songs of Thanneer Mathan.

Anaswara Rajan was earlier seen in Manju Warrier’s film Udaharanam Sujatha, as her daughter. The young actor has a slew of upcoming films in her kitty. Her next film in the making is Vaanku directed by Kavya Prakash, daughter of director VK Prakash. The story of the film is based on a short story titled Vaanku was written by Unni R.

Bankrolled by Shimoga Creations, 7 J Films, and Trends Ad Film Makers, in association with Unni R, the film also stars Nandhana Varma, Gopika Ramesh, and Meenakshi Unnikrishnan in the lead roles.

The screenplay is written by Shabna Mohammed. Music of the film is by Ouseppachan and cinematography by Arjun Ravi. The film was scheduled to release on 13 March 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Anaswara will also be making her Tamil debut with Raangi, starring Trisha in the lead and directed by M Saravanan.

Apart from that, Anaswara is playing the female lead opposite Joju George for the short film Aviyal. Directed by Shanil and produced by Sujith Surendran, the short film also features Joju's Joseph co-star Athmiya, Underworld-fame Ketaki Narayan, Sinil Sainudeen, and Anjali Nair among others.

(Content provided by Digital Native)