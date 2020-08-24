'Soorarai Pottru' to 'V': Nine Indian films coming on OTT soon

With 'Soorarai Pottru' reportedly fetching between Rs 35-45 crore, many more big films are expected to go in for direct OTT release.

Ever since theatres closed in March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, several films have opted for a direct OTT (Over the Top) release. So far, from the south, Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil), Penguin (Tamil), Cocktail (Tamil), Danny (Tamil), Lockup (Tamil), Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (Telugu), Krishna and His Leela (Telugu), Bhanumathi Ramakrishna (Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), French Biriyani (Kannada), Law (Kannada) are among the films to have released across OTT platforms.

However, most of these films have been small budget flicks. Now, with no signs of the pandemic coming under control and an effective vaccine still months away, several more films are opting for a direct OTT release, including big budget films. Bollywood has already seen the release of films with big names in the cast like Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi and more recently, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Here's a list of Indian films that will stream on OTT platforms soon.

Soorarai Pottru: Suriya's much awaited Tamil film directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by his company 2D Entertainment is finally heading for a release on Amazon Prime Video after months of speculation. If industry sources and reports are to be believed, the film was bought by the OTT platform for Rs 35-45 crore. Also starring Aparna Balamurali, the film is inspired by the story of Captain Gopinath who founded Air Deccan, India's first low cost airline. The film will be released on October 30 and is likely to push many more big budget flicks to take the direct OTT route.

C U Soon: Shot during the lockdown, this intriguing Malayalam film directed by Mahesh Narayanan of Take Off fame has Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in the cast. The story will be told entirely through gadget screens. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 1.

V: Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the action thriller starring Nani will reportedly see him playing the antagonist for the first time. Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jagapathi Babu are also part of the cast. The film was supposed to release in theatres for Ugadi in March but will now release on Amazon Prime Video on September 5.

Miss India: According to streaming guide Lets OTT Global, Keerthy Suresh's Miss India has been bought by Netflix India. However, Netflix is yet to confirm the news. The Telugu romance drama has been directed by Narendra Nath and also stars Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad and Naveen Chandra. There's no information yet about the release date.

Andhaghaaram: According to Lets OTT Global and several other entertainment industry trackers, the Tamil supernatural thriller directed by Vignarajan and produced by Atlee, will release directly on Netflix India. The film was expected to release in August but there has been no news about the date as yet. The film stars Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran and Misha Ghoshal in the lead.

Other south films which are looking for an OTT release include Teddy, Katteri, Chakra, Takkar and Vaa Deal. Among Hindi films, the following have been confirmed for direct OTT release.

Sadak 2: Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, the film will release on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. It's the sequel to the hit film Sadak, and marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years.

Laxmmi Bomb: The remake of the Tamil hit film Muni 2: Kanchana, this Akshay Kumar starrer will release on Disney+Hotstar though the release date has not been announced yet. The film will see Akshay play the role of a trans woman. The role was originally played by Sarathkumar in Tamil.

Bhuj: The Pride of India: Directed by Abhishek Dhudaiya, this war film with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha, will release on Disney+Hotstar. The release date is yet to be confirmed.

The Big Bull: This story based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta who was charged with various financial crimes is directed by Kooki Gulati and has Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The film will release on Disney+Hotstar. The release date has not been announced yet.