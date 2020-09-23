â€˜Thanneer Mathan Dinangalâ€™ to be remade in Tamil and Telugu

Anaswara Rajan who played the female lead in the Malayalam film will reprise her role in the remake.

The Malayalam movie Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, which released last year, turned out to be one of the biggest hits in Mollywood. Following its box office success, the film is now all set to be remade in Tamil and Telugu. The remake will be directed by debutant Hemanth and Anaswara Rajan will be reprising the role she had done in the original. Reports about the hero and the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

In the Malayalam film, young actors Mathew Thomas and Anaswara Rajan played the lead characters while Vineeth Sreenivasan was seen in an important role. The film made the directorial debut of Girish AD. It was produced jointly by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Muhammed and Shebin Backer under the banners of Plain J Studios and Shebin Backer Productions. The director co-scripted the film with debutant Dinoy Paulose.

Vineeth Sreenivasan played the role of a teacher in this coming-of-age film. Mathew Thomas, who made his impressive debut with Kumbalangi Nights, played a teenager in love with his classmate, played by Anaswara, who has earlier acted in Manju Warrier starrer Udaharanam Sujatha.

Jomon, one of the producers of the film, also handled part of the cinematography while Vinod Illampally did the rest of the camera work.

Justin Varghese composed the music of the film.

Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, Thanneer Mathan Dinangal turned out to be a massive success in the Malayalam film industry by raking in Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Anaswara meanwhile has a few upcoming films. Vaanku, directed by debutant Kavya Prakash, will have her in the lead role, playing a girl who dreams of giving the azan. The film is based on a story by writer Unni R.

The young actor will also play the title role in Super Saranya, a heroine-centric film to be made by the director of Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Girish AD.

She is also playing a role in the Tamil film Raangi, an action thriller with Trisha in the lead, directed by M Saravanan.

Apart from all this, Anaswara will be seen in a short film called Aviyal with Joju George, her co-actor and co-producer in Udaharanam Sujatha.

