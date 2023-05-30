Thangalaan to Vaadivaasal: Tamil period films we’re excited about

Here are some of the must-watch movies or upcoming releases of the period genre that Kollywood audiences are looking forward to.

Flix Kollywood

From Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films to Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, there appears to have been a surge of period films in Tamil in recent times. Here are some of the must-watch movies or upcoming releases of the period genre that Kollywood audiences are looking forward to.

Ponniyin Selvan - Parts 1 and 2

Touted as the director’s “magnum opus”, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films adapt to the big screen the Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki. The two films boast a star-studded line up from across Indian cinema industries, from Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, and Sarath Kumar to Jayaram from Mollywood and Bollywood’s Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Actors Jeyam Ravi, Karthi, R Parthiban, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and several others also star in the film, and the films’ music is composed by Oscar-winning maestro AR Rahman.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Thangalaan

Fans of both Vikram and director Pa Ranjith are no doubt waiting for this one. Set in the KGF gold mines during colonial rule, the film stars, apart from Vikram, Daniel Caltigirone, Parvathi, Pasupathi, and Malavika Mohan. The script is co-written by Pa Ranjith and the author of the Pettai and Kosalai novels, Tamil Prabha. This will be the second time that Ranjith and Tamil are writing a script together after their collaboration on the much-celebrated boxing-themed period film Sarpatta Parambarai, set in north Chennai in the 1970s.

With the Kannada-language films KGF: Chapter 1 and 2 enjoying immense popularity among actor Yash’s fans, it will be interesting to see the angle that director Pa Ranjith, known for his strong anti-caste films, will take. From what is known about Thangalaan now, it appears that the film will focus on the Adivasi communities who lived in Kolar Gold Fields at the time the film is set in.

Release date: To be announced

Captain Miller

This one is for Dhanush fans. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, little is still officially known about the film. According to reports though, at least a portion of the film is set in the 1930s. Speculation around the film also suggests that the film tells the story of the first Black Tiger–Vallipuram Vasanthan, who was better known as Captain Miller. The Black Tigers were a special commando unit of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Arun Matheswaran known for the films Rocky and Saani Kaayidham, with the latter starring Dhanush’s elder brother and actor-director Selvaraghavan as well as Keerthy Suresh.

Release date: To be announced

Vaadivaasal

This one is going to bring together the fans of Suriya and director Vetrimaaran. Adapted from CS Chellappa’s novella of the same name, the film will centre on jallikattu, the Tamil sport of bull-taming. The novella makes observations on the overlap of dominant caste-pride and the immensely popular sport. Though both Vetrimaaran and Suriya have helmed anti-caste films, it’s unclear how much of the caste angle will be included in the screen adaptation of the novella.

Release date: To be announced