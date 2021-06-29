Thaman begins composing music for Chiranjeevi's next

The film is being directed by Mohan Raja.

Flix Tollywood

The music production for Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s yet-to-be-titled movie kickstarted on June 29. The music is being composed by one of the top Tollywood music producers, S Thaman. Chiranjeevi is currently working on his upcoming movie Acharya, starring Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The film is in its last leg of shooting.



Sharing his excitement, music director S Thaman, tweeted, “And Here We Start #Chiru153 with Jayam Mohanraja It’s time to show love to Our beloved Megastar Chiranjeevi gaaru. And guys this is gonna be super high stuff for sure !! ”

For the upcoming movie, Chiranjeevi is teaming up with director Mohan Raja, who is known for his Tamil and Telugu movies. According to sources, the director is keen on capitalising on Chiranjeevi's 'mass' image, and the actor has also approved the same.



The Chiranjeevi and Mohan Raja film is the joint production venture of Chiranjeevi’s home production house, Konidela production company, and Super Good Films with RB Chowdary and NV Prasad being the producers. Chiranjeevi’s 153rd film is likely to go on floors later this year, once Acharya is wrapped up.



And Here We Start #Chiru153 with @jayam_mohanraja



It’s time to show love to Our beloved #Megastar #chiranjeevi @KChiruTweets gaaru



And guys this is goona be super high stuff for sure !! #godbless pic.twitter.com/RHim4ggd7o — thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 28, 2021

In Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Shiva, Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the role of a communist. The movie also has Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde playing small yet significant roles. The music for the movie is being composed by popular music director Mani Sharma.



The Acharya movie team recently released a song from their movie, Laahe Laahe, which has gained over 60 million views on YouTube in the span of three months since its release. The song features actor Sangeetha shaking a leg with Kajal Aggarwal and also gives a glimpse of Chiranjeevi’s dance moves. In Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Shiva, Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the role of a communist. The movie also has Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde playing small yet significant roles. The music for the movie is being composed by popular music director Mani Sharma.The Acharya movie team recently released a song from their movie, Laahe Laahe, which has gained over 60 million views on YouTube in the span of three months since its release. The song features actor Sangeetha shaking a leg with Kajal Aggarwal and also gives a glimpse of Chiranjeevi’s dance moves.

Watch the video of Laahe Laahe song here :