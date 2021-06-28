Sharwanand’s 30th movie is titled ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’, first look poster revealed

The movie is being directed by Shree Karthick and bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, which earlier produced the Tamil blockbuster, ‘Sulthan’ starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna.

Flix Tollywood

It has been revealed that Tollywood actor Sharwanand's 30th movie is to be titled Oke Oka Jeevitham. The production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, released a first look poster of the film on Monday, June 28. Actor Sharwanand took to Twitter to reveal the poster as well. He tweeted, “Presenting the first look of Sharwa 30 Oke Oka Jeevitham."

The poster which shows the back of a man carrying a guitar case, hints at Sharwanand’s character being a musician and living in a very busy world. The movie is being directed by Shree Karthick and is being bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, which earlier produced the Tamil blockbuster, Sulthan starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna. The dialogue for the movie has been written by Tharun Bhascker and Jakes Bejoy is composing the music for the movie.

The movie also has yesteryear star Amala Akkineni in it, who appears in very select films these days. Amala Akkineni tweeted saying, ‘It was a pleasure to work with Sharwanand, Shree Karthick and the team for Sharwa30. I look forward to the vaccination safety drive so that the dreadful pandemic ends so that theatres may open and life moves on safely.”

The movie also has Ritu Varma playing a lead role. Other actors such as Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi have prominent roles in the film as well.

Sharwanand was last seen in the Telugu movie Sreekaram, which takes place against the backdrop of organic community farming in a village. The movie received a lukewarm response at the box office. Sharwanand is known for his family-oriented movies and he shot to fame with Malli Malli Idi Raani Roju which had Nithya Menon as the other lead.

Sharwanand is busy working on the upcoming movies Mahasamudhram, and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu.

After a two-and-a-half-month break due to the second wave of COVID-19, several movies in Tollywood have recently resumed shooting, following safety protocols. Several theatrical releases were also postponed due to the pandemic, hence the Tollywood fraternity is pinning their hopes on the vaccination drive to restore normalcy to the film industry.

