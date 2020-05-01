Testing of frontline workers begins in Bengaluru for COVID-19

A total of 69 persons were tested on the first day.

Karnataka has started a “one-time testing” of doctors, nurses and all medical care professionals treating COVID-19 patients from Thursday, as directed by Health Commissioner Pankaj Pandey. In the coming days, the number of tests will gradually be increased.

Other than healthcare professionals, officials working with the health department who are similarly exposed as doctors and nurses will also be tested. In Bengaluru, KC General Hospital has been chosen for testing. So far, in Bengaluru, only one doctor has been found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr Venkateshaiah, Medical Superintendent of the KC General Hospital and in-charge of the testing programme in Bengaluru, told TNM, “As per the directions of the Commissionerate, we started testing the frontline workers in Bengaluru. 69 doctors, staff nurses and other healthcare providers were tested on Thursday. We will gradually increase the number of tests per day from 100 to 200.”

Similar exercises will be expanded to all the other districts of Karnataka affected by the pandemic.

The circular issued by the Health Commissioner on Wednesday said, “Since it is a linear screening of officers and staff who are apparently healthy, the "pooled sample" method is suggested.”

A pooled sample method is where multiple swab samples are put together and tested using a single RTPCR test. If the test results of all samples are negative, that means all the people are negative for COVID-19. However, if even a single result is positive, everyone who is part of this sample will be tested again. This method is supposed to speed up results and reduce workload of labs.

“The name of every person tested should be meticulously recorded with the details of the designation and phone number for future contact,” the Health Commissioner’s circular said. However, it added that the final decision of going either for individual or pooled testing lies with the local physician, depending on the medical condition of the personnel at the time of screening.

The circular also said that the list of officials to be screened across departments will be prepared by the Joint Director of Department of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Srinivas.

The whole process will be overlooked by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner BH Anil Kumar. The Joint Director of Health and Family Welfare and the BBMP Chief Health Officer, Dr Vijayendra, have been asked to actively assist in the programme.