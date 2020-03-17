Tennis court, movie theatre: Places visited in Bengaluru by 8th COVID-19 patient

The 32-year-old Bengaluru man was a co-passenger on the flight taken by the Mindtree techie who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 10.

The Karnataka government has released information about the movement history of the 32-year-old Bengaluru man who tested positive for COVID-19. He was a co-passenger on the flight taken by the Mindtree techie who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 10.

The man developed a mild cold on March 11 following which he was asked to be quarantined at home. On March 14, after a delay of over two days, he was isolated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in the city. The patient is now admitted to a designated hospital and is receiving treatment.

Movement history

On March 6, the patient travelled from San Antonio to Dallas by American Airways. On March 7, he went from Dallas to Heathrow Airport in London via American Airways. From Heathrow, he took a British Airways flight landing in Bengaluru on March 8 at 4.20 am.

On March 9, he visited a tennis court and played with a ‘random person’. He repeated this exercise over the next two days, on March 10 and 11 as well. The details about the tennis court are not clear, we will update once we have more information.

On March 10, at 10 pm, he travelled in his own vehicle and met two of his friends. He then watched a movie at Sandhya Theatre in Madiwala with his wife.

On March 11, after he developed a mild cold, he was advised to place himself under quarantine by the surveillance team that was carrying out contact tracing. The surveillance team advised the man to visit RGICD on two days – March 12 as well as March 13 – but he did not comply and continued to remain at home.

On March 14, finally, he went to RGICD along with his wife at 2.30 pm in his own vehicle. On March 15, he was shifted to a designated hospital in an ambulance at 9.30 pm for admission and treatment.

Karnataka currently has 10 cases of COVID-19 – seven patients in Bengaluru, two in Kalaburagi, and one person who died in Kalaburagi.

