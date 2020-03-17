Coronavirus cases in Karnataka climb to 10

State health officials revealed that a 20-year-old female who travelled from United Kingdom and a 60-year-old man from Kalaburagi had tested positive.

The Karnataka government confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases in the state had jumped to 10, late on Tuesday.

The update came just hours after the Health and Family Welfare Department in the state had confirmed that a person who travelled with the techie from Mindtree, who was earlier tested positive for the virus, was the eighth case of COVID-19 in the state.

The state health officials revealed that a 20-year-old female who travelled from the United Kingdom had tested positive and was isolated in a hospital in Bengaluru. A 60-year-old man, who came in contact with the 76-year-old victim of COVID-19, is the 10th case in the state. The death of the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi last week was linked to the coronavirus after he tested positive for the virus.

The number of cases in Karnataka went up by 3 on Monday. The eighth case reported in the state was that of a 32-year-old man who travelled from London in a British Airways (BA-119) flight alongside a techie from Mindtree who earlier tested positive.

Of the 10 cases in the state, six are confirmed to be from Bengaluru. This includes one person each from Dell India, Mindtree Ltd and Google Inc who have travel histories to Europe and the United States of America. Two other cases are from Kalaburagi district including the 76-year-old man whose death was linked to coronavirus. He was also suffering from other ailments like blood pressure and asthma.

The state is currently in a week-long partial lockdown after the government ordered the closure of pubs, malls and theatres. The state government has also issued an advisory to Information Technology (IT) companies in Bengaluru to allow employees to work from home.

With the number of cases in the state climbing to 10, health officials stated that they are planning to announce a slew of new measures to help contain the spread of the disease.