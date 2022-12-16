Ten-yr-old Hyderabad girl who went missing from school found dead in lake

The girl went missing on December 15, and her body was found in a lake en route to her home the next day, police said.

The body of a 10-year-old girl who reportedly left school without attending classes on Thursday, December 15, was found in a lake near Hyderabad on Friday, police said. The incident happened in Dammaiguda on the outskirt of Hyderabad, under the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The girl's father dropped her at the Dammaiguda Zilla Parishad High School where she was studying in Class 4 on Thursday morning. The girl had then asked some friends whether they would accompany her to a shop and as they refused, she left the school alone, her mother said.

When they were informed that she was missing, the parents lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday and efforts had been made to trace her. Her body was found in a lake en route to her home on Friday, police said. The girlâ€™s family have expressed suspicion over the circumstances of her death. Her relatives and other local residents also alleged delayed action by the police after the missing complaint was filed on Thursday, and negligence on the part of school authorities. An investigation was on to ascertain how she fell into the lake and other facts, police said.

Earlier in September, three children died after they fell and drowned in a trench filled with rainwater in the Rangareddy district. The incident occurred near Shadnagar town when the children fell into the trench while playing. According to police, the trench was dug in a real estate venture for some construction work and was filled with water due to recent rains. The children reportedly entered the trench to catch fish and drowned.

