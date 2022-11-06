Telangana: Five students and their teacher drown in Malkaram lake

The children are suspected to have entered the lake for a swim, unaware of the depth of the lake.

Accident

The bodies of five children and a man were recovered from the Malkaram lake on Saturday, November 5. The tragic incident took place in Jawaharnagar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. According to primary reports, the teacher of a madrasa school from Amberpet in Hyderabad, along with his students, attended a function in the Jawaharnagar area. Later, the teacher went out on a small tour to Malkaram Lake in the neighbourhood with six students. The children got into the lake to play without realising the depth and a child accidentally drowned.

The police suspect that the teacher might have got into the lake to rescue the children. Despite their efforts to come out, all six of them drowned. On receiving the information, the police brought in rescue swimmers and retrieved the bodies. Jawaharnagar Inspector K Chandra Shekar said, “The dead bodies of six people were recovered. Five children and a teacher were among the dead. It seems that the deceased students were aged between 12 and 14 years.”

Police have registered a case and are investigating. Their bodies have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital Mortuary. According to the locals, development works of the lake were undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recently, and no fence had been put up around the lake.

