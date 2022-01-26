Telugu star Chiranjeevi tests positive for coronavirus

Chiranjeevi had earlier tested positive for coronavirus in November 2020.

Flix COVID-19

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, who is fondly known as Megastar by fans, took to his social media handles on Wednesday, January 26, to announce that he has COVID-19. In his note, Chiranjeevi states: "Despite all precautions, I have tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested. Can't wait to see you all back soon!"

The actor had tested positive for coronavirus earlier in November 2020. According to an IANS report, his aides note that he has been under constant medical supervision, but his fans appear to be worried about Chiranjeevi's health.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Acharya, in which he shares the screen space with Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde, is in the final stages of production and will be released later this year.

The Koratala Siva directorial was scheduled to hit the big screens on February 4. However, the makers announced on January 15 that the theatrical release of the film has been postponed in view of the pandemic. Acharya is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's son actor Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Taking to Twitter, Konidela Pro Company had shared the news regarding the rescheduling of Acharyaâ€™s release earlier. "The release of #Acharya stands postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date would be announced soon," the tweet read.

They also extended wishes to fans on the occasion of Sankranti and urged everyone to follow COVID-19 safety protocol. Acharya is presented by Surekha Konidela, who is also Chiranjeeviâ€™s wife.

Chiranjeevi also has two other big-budget projects including Bholaa Shankar and Godfather in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)