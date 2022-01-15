Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharyaâ€™s release date postponed due to COVID-19

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres on February 4.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya has been postponed owing to the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the producers announced on Saturday, January 15. Directed by Koratala Siva, the Telugu action drama was set to be released in theatres on February 4. Acharya is produced by Chiranjeevi's son actor Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Taking to Twitter, Konidela Pro Company shared the news regarding the rescheduling of Acharyaâ€™s release. "The release of #Acharya stands postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date would be announced soon," the tweet read.

Extending wishes on the occasion of Sankranthi, the makers further urged everyone to follow COVID-19 protocol and stay safe. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood, besides Ram Charan who will be seen in a supporting role. Acharya is presented by Surekha Konidela, who is also Chiranjeeviâ€™s wife.

India registered 2,68,833 new COVID-19 cases in a day taking the tally to 3,68,50,962, which includes 6,041 Omicron cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday, January 15. With 402 more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,85,752.

