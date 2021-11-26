Telugu singer Harini Raoâ€™s father found dead on Bengaluru railway track

A murder case has been registered by the Bengaluru Rural railway police over the death of AK Rao, who was the head of Sujana Foundation.

news Death

Telugu singer Harini Raoâ€™s father AK Rao, who also heads Sujana Foundation, the CSR arm of MP Sujana Chowdaryâ€™s Sujana Group, was found dead on railway tracks in Bengaluru under mysterious circumstances. Bengaluru Rural railway police have registered a murder case after his body was found on a railway track between Yelahanka and Rajanukunte on Monday, November 22, The New Indian Express reported. AK Rao, who had been living with his family in Hyderabadâ€™s Srinagar Colony, was in Bengaluru since November 13 on a business trip, police told The Hindu.

According to reports, a loco pilot spotted Raoâ€™s body and alerted the Yelahanka station master. Rao, who arrived in Bengaluru on November 13, had checked into a hotel on that day, according to The Hindu. Hariniâ€™s sister reportedly told the police that he last spoke to her on November 19. He reportedly booked a cab from his hotel on November 21, and his body was found on the railway tracks the next. Police reportedly found injuries on his forehead, and cuts on his wrist and neck. They recovered a knife, blade and a pair of scissors from the spot where his body was found.

Raoâ€™s family has reportedly raised suspicion that he was murdered, and filed a complaint with the police. According to TNIE, a cheating case involving Rao, over an amount of Rs 2 crore, had earlier been filed with the Suddaguntepalya police in Bengaluru. A businessman had reportedly accused three men of recommending him to invest Rs 2 crore in a company, and alleged that Rao was in contact with the accused, helping them financially. Police reportedly expressed suspicions that a financial dispute could have led to his death.

Earlier in August, a businessman in Telanganaâ€™s Medak district was murdered and set ablaze in his car. The police had said that financial disputes could be the reason behind his death.