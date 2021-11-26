Karnataka forms special police teams to probe death of Telugu singerâ€™s father

AK Rao, father of the Telugu singer Harini Rao, was found dead on railway tracks in between Yelahanka and Rajanukunte in the outskirts of the city on November 22.

The Karnataka police have begun their investigation into the murder case of AK Rao, the father of famous Telugu singer Harini Rao, who was found dead on the railway tracks between Yelahanka and Rajanukunte in the outskirts of Bengaluru on November 22. The Bengaluru Rural Railway police, who registered a murder case on Friday after Raoâ€™s body was found, are investigating the matter and special police teams have been formed to probe the case.

The deceased Ayalasomayajula Kaaliprasad Rao, known as AK Rao was the CEO of Sujana Foundation, the CSR arm of MP Sujana Chowdaryâ€™s Sujana Group. The police suspect that Rao has been murdered allegedly over raising Rs 150 crore loans for a real estate project. According to TNIE, a cheating case involving Rao, over an amount of Rs 2 crore, had earlier been filed with the Suddaguntepalya police in Bengaluru. A businessman had reportedly accused three men of recommending him to invest Rs 2 crore in a company, and alleged that Rao was in contact with the accused, helping them financially. Police reportedly expressed suspicions that a financial dispute could have led to his death.

On November 22, a loco pilot spotted Raoâ€™s body and alerted the Yelahanka station master. His body was found on Monday by the railway police. His forehead, wrist, neck bore injury marks. The police have also recovered a knife, blade and a pair of scissors near the body. Raoâ€™s family raised suspicion that he was murdered, and filed a complaint with the police.

Rao, who arrived in Bengaluru on November 13, had checked into a hotel on that day, according to The Hindu. Hariniâ€™s sister reportedly told the police that he last spoke to her on November 19. He reportedly booked a cab from his hotel on November 21, and his body was found on the railway tracks the next day.

Meanwhile, a businessman has filed a cheating complaint with Sadduguntepalya police in Bengaluru saying three men were forcing him to invest Rs 2 crore in a company. In the complaint, he stated that the deceased Rao was in touch with them. The police are investigating the case.

