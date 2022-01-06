Telugu producer Suresh Babu bags remake rights of Simbu-Kalyani’s Maanaadu

Time-loop based political thriller ‘Maanaadu’ hit the big screens on November 25 this year.

Flix Kollywood

Producer Suresh Babu's production house on Thursday announced that it has acquired the remake rights for Tamil blockbuster Maanaadu in all Indian languages. The sci-fi action thriller released theatrically in November last year to a positive response. The film, written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, featured Silambarasan, SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Maanaadu was backed by producer Suresh Kamatchi.The film’s ensemble cast also included actors like Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, SJ Suryah and Y Gee Mahendran, among others.

The official Twitter account of Suresh Productions shared a note, which read, "Suresh Productions has acquired the official remake rights of the Tamil blockbuster 'Maanaadu' in all Indian languages, along with the theatrical dubbing rights in Telugu". The film chronicles the story of a common man and a police officer, who are trapped in a time loop, on the day of a public conference of the chief minister. Based on the concept of time-loop, the film has garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike. It also premiered on Over-the-top (OTT) platform SonyLIV ahead of Christmas on December 24.

Maanaadu was initially slated to hit the big screens on November 4 last year, coinciding with Deepavali. However, to avoid clash with Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh starrer Annaatthe as well as Arya and Vishal’s Enemy, Maanaadu was later scheduled to release on November 25. There was confusion around the release of the film and the first day first show had to be cancelled. However, it later started screening from 7:30 am across theatres in Tamil Nadu.

“And our time starts again!! #maanaadu in a theatre near u!!! Enjoy!!! Thank q #strbloods #STRFans for the trust and thanks to one and all well-wishers from our industry who stood by us and making this release possible now our #maanaadu is all urs!! #Spreadlove (sic),” director Venkat Prabhu had tweeted.