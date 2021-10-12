Telugu producer Mahesh Koneru passes away at 40

Mahesh Koneru is known for being a close confidant of Nandamuri’s family including, Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram, and Bala Krishna.

Mahesh Koneru, Tollywood producer and well-known public relations manager in the Telugu film industry, passed away after a cardiac arrest in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday. Mahesh Koneru was known to be a close confidant of the Nandamuri family including, Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram and Bala Krishna. According to reports, he was 40.

Under his production company East Coast Productions, Mahesh had produced recent Telugu films like 118, Thimmarusu, and Miss India. He was also backing upcoming films such as the Allari Naresh starrer Sabhaku Namaskaram to be directed by debutant Sateesh Mallampati and Police Vaari Hecharika, starring Naga Shaurya and helmed by another debutant director KP Rajendra. Mahesh was also known for being part of the PR team of successful movies like the Baahubali films.

His sudden demise has come as a rude shock to the film fraternity, and condolences have been pouring in for the producer. Extending his condolences, actor Jr NTR tweeted, “With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend S M Konery is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear.”

Actor Kalyan Ram Nandamuri also tweeted, “Absolutely shook and in disbelief. A man who is a friend, family and well-wisher is no more. Mahesh Konery has been our backbone no matter what. Huge loss to me personally and the whole industry. Strength to his near and dear ones.”

Meanwhile, his dear friend CR Hemanth, a film critic turned producer spoke about his relationship with Mahesh Koneru and posted about Mahesh’s journey in the industry from a journalist to producer.

“He had come back from Singapore when I met him for the first time, while I was working at 123 Telugu (a website), he was going to take up my role in the website after I quit. We became good friends. His passion for cinema and more importantly automobiles was endearing. His knowledge about cars and bikes was phenomenal..he loved to go on long rides, off-roading etc. But his heart was firmly in movies..by the time he joined Arka (A production company) and then as PR for Baahubali, he had already made up his mind to produce movies. Over the years, he has become a part of Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s team and a close confidant to both of them..both Tarak and Kalyan Ram meant the world to him and he put his heart and soul into his work as their PR. S M Koneru, we will miss you bro.”

Actor Satya Dev, who'd played the lead in Thimmarasu, a film produced by Mahesh Koneru, tweeted, “Shocked and shattered. Extremely painful to know you are no more. Will miss you Mahesh garu.”

Tollywood director Maruthi tweeted, “Shocking & saddened. At this young age it should not have happened. Deepest condolences to his dear and near."

