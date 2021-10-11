Actor Shriya Saran and husband Andrei Koscheev become parents to baby girl

Shriya Saran posted a video with her husband Andrei, where she is seen holding their baby girl.

Flix Pregnancy

In a surprise announcement on Monday, October 11, actor Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev on Monday revealed they have become parents. Shriya Saran, who got married in 2018, took to Instagram and informed her fans that she was pregnant in 2020. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl.

"Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever... To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to God," the 39-year-old actor wrote.

In the video, Shriya can be seen playfully telling her husband that the baby needs water, while Andrei is seemingly drinking water from a sipper. The video has photos of a pregnant Shriya, with Andrei putting one end of a glass container to her belly, and his ear on the other end.

Earlier this year, Shriya had revealed the couple was relocating to India from Barcelona, Spain. Shriya began acting in the early 2000s and gained attention for her roles in movies like Santhosham (Telugu), Enakku 20 Unakku 18 (her Tamil debut) and Sivaji: The Boss. Her role in the Hindi film Awarapan won critical acclaim.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, scheduled to release in January 2022. The film wrapped up shooting in August 2021. The period drama stars actors Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. Ram Charan will be seen playing revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie, and Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR also has actors Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in pivotal roles.