Telugu producer Dil Raju to sponsor education of 3 kids who lost their parents

The producer said that the issue was brought to his notice by Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

news Tollywood

Tollywood producer Dil Raju, has decided to take care of three children; Manohar, Yashwanth and Lasya, after a request by Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao. The three children had lost their father five years ago due to illness and their single mother was taking care of them since then. However, due to a chronic illness, the mother also passed away recently.

Through local representatives and vernacular media reports, minister Dayakar Rao got to know of the issue, consulted producer Dil Raju and asked if he could help. Soon, the producer accepted and said that he would take care of the expenses and education of the three children under their family trust, which was established in the year 2018.

The news was officially announced by the producer himself, through his Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter handle, where he said that losing one's parents at such a young age can be difficult for any one.

He wrote, “We are going through some hard times together and in such scenarios, every act of kindness is a ray of hope. I am extremely pleased to be able to do my little bit in taking the vision of a happy community forward.”

“It was very recently that the news of three young kids from Atmakur losing their mother just a few years after the passing away of their father, came to light. I am happy to welcome Manohar, Lasya and Yashwanth into my extended family. Losing parents at such a young age can be hard for any little one and I am glad that I will be able to support them from here on,” he further said.

He also thanked the minister for bringing the plight of the children to his notice and asking him to help.

Dil Raju announced that all the activities of the children would be taken care of under the ‘Maa Palle’ charitable trust initiative, which was started by his family.

Read: In Pictures: Tollywood producer Dil Raju gets married in small ceremony