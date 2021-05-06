'Ovvoru Pookalume' singer Komagan passes away due to COVID-19

He passed away during the wee hours of May 6, not responding to treatment.

Flix Coronavirus

Singer Komagan, popularly known for his appearance in the Tamil film Autograph, passed away in Chennai due to COVID-19. According to reports, Komagan who was receiving treatment for COVID-19 at a private clinic, was admitted to ICF Government Hospital in Ayanavaram two days ago. He passed away during the wee hours of May 6, not responding to treatment.

Komagan, who had congenital cognitive disability, was a member of the Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled in Chennai in addition to being a gifted singer. In 2019, he was awarded the Kalaimamani Award by the Tamil Nadu government. Komagan also ran an orchestra troupe called Komaganin Raaga Priya, made up of singers with cognitive disabilities.

Komaganâ€™s role as a conductor during a stage concert in the film Autograph brought him acclaim. He sang along with actor Sneha in the song â€˜Ovvoru Pookalumeâ€™, a song on resilience, and his performance endeared him to the Tamil audience.

Autograph, directed by Cheran, is a critically acclaimed film that released in 2004. This film starred Cheran, Gopika, Sneha, Mallika, Kanika among others. The film won several awards including the 52nd National film Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, 52nd Filmfare Awards South and Tamil Nadu State film Award for Best Film.

Singer Chitra won Best Female Playback Award for the song â€˜Ovvoru Pookalumeâ€™, penned by Pa Vijay. This film had music by Bharadwaj.

Komagan also made a brief cameo in actor Vijayâ€™s Sura which released in 2010.

The singer is among other celebrities to have died due to COVID-19 in recent times. On May 6, actor and comedian Pandu passed away at a private clinic in Chennai. Director KV Anand and singer SP Balasubrahmanyam also passed away due to COVID-19.

Komagan is survived by his wife and two sons. Many took to Twitter to express their condolences, following the news of his passing.

This is sad. Komagan, who became popular with the inspiring

"Ovvoru Pookkalume" song in the hit film Autograph, is no more. He worked for the uplift of the differently abled in Tamil Nadu. #COVID19 #Corona pic.twitter.com/jPTPUxKJeL â€” D Suresh Kumar (@dsureshkumar) May 6, 2021

Ovvoru Pookalumae fame #Komagan.. A great Singer passes away...



A small portion played in movie #Sura



May his soul be rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/4naDI9GPa2 â€” Muhilan_Karaikal (@25_muhilan) May 6, 2021