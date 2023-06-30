Telugu actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana name daughter Klin Kaara

Chiranjeevi’s son and actor Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana became parents to a baby girl on June 20.

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi took to social media to announce the name of his granddaughter on Friday, June 30. The veteran actor shared a picture of him and his wife along with Upasana’s parents on Twitter and said that the newborn has been named Klin Kaara Konidela. He said that the name was taken from Lalitha Sahasranamam. He wrote, “‘Klin Kaara’ represents an Embodiment of Nature.. Encapsulates the supreme power of divine Mother ‘Shakthi’ .. and has a powerful ring and vibration to it .. All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality .. as she grows up..(sic)” Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana became parents to a baby girl on June 20.

Upasana and Ram Charan also shared pictures from the naming ceremony. Upasana’s Instagram post read, “KLIN KAARA KONIDELA. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughter's grandparents.”

Before the birth of their child, Upasana had shared pictures of their baby shower on Instagram. The baby shower was graced by notable celebrities like tennis player Sania Mirza, singer Kanika Kapoor, and Telugu actor Allu Arjun.

Upasana, who is the Vice-Chairperson of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Apollo Hospitals, recently opened up about her choice to freeze her eggs and become a mother 11 years after her marriage to Ram Charan. The couple decided early on in their relationship that they would first be financially stable before having a child, Upasana said.