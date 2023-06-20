Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana become parents to girl child

Flix News

Telugu actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela became parents to a baby girl on Tuesday, June 20. According to a medical bulletin issued by Apollo Hospital, the mother and child are doing well. The couple took to Instagram to announce the pregnancy in December 2022. As per reports, the actor's father Chiranjeevi visited the couple in the early hours of Tuesday to congratulate them.

Upasana recently shared pictures of her baby shower on Instagram and thanked her family for hosting it. In the caption of the post, she said, “Sooo grateful for all the love. Our baby is truly blessed. The baby shower was attended by her family and friends and notable celebrities like actor Allu Arjun, tennis player Sania Mirza, and singer Kanika Kapoor.

Upasana, who is the Vice-Chairperson of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Apollo Hospitals, recently opened up about her choice to freeze her eggs and become a mother eleven years after her marriage to Ram Charan. The couple decided early on in their relationship that they would first be financially stable before having a child, Upasana said.

In another interview with Humans of Bombay, Upasana said that she is happy that she became a mother when she wanted to and not based on what her family or society expected from her. She said, “As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well.”