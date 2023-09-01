‘Tell them I’ve arrived’: Nayanthara debuts on Instagram, gains 1.4M followers in a day

Nayanthara, who has always avoided social media, surprised her fans with her Instagram debut.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Nayanthara, fondly called ‘Lady Superstar’ by her fans in South India, made her Instagram debut shortly before the trailer of her upcoming film Jawan was released on Thursday, August 31. The actor shared an endearing video of her carrying her twin toddlers Uyir and Ulagam, the trio sporting white attire and sunglasses. The video was captioned ‘Naan vandhutaen nu sollu…’, which translates to ‘Tell them I have arrived’, along with background music from Rajinikanth’s latest movie Jailer.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan welcomed the actor to the social media platform and commented, “My uyirs, welcome to IG.” Nayanthara, who has always avoided social media, surprised her fans with her Instagram debut. The actor quickly earned close to 1.4 million followers within a day after she joined the platform.

Nayanthara is set to make her Bollywood debut with Jawan, in which she is paired with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and also stars Vijay Sethupathi. Music director Anirudh will also mark his Bollywood debut as a composer with Jawan, and the movie is set to hit screens on September 7. Jawan is expected to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met during the script narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan where she was the lead along with Vijay Sethupathi. The duo got married in June 2022 in a grand reception which was attended by several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Atlee, and Mani Ratnam. The couple announced in October 2022 that they had twins through surrogacy.