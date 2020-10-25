Telangana woman beheaded after she allegedly refused to give son money for alcohol

The police say the man was in an inebriated state when he attacked his mother with a sickle.

An inebriated man in Telangana's Nagarkurnool allegedly beheaded his 65-year-old mother after she refused to give him money to buy liquor. The incident took place in Singotam village of Kollapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

The man allegedly attacked his mother late on Friday night but the incident came to light only on Saturday, after the elder son of the woman, Chandramma, and other local residents found her headless body lying inside the house and then immediately alerted the police.

According to the police, the accused, identified as the womanâ€™s 45-year-old son P Ramulu, had thrown the womanâ€™s head in the bushes at a nearby water tank. The police have recovered a sickle which the accused allegedly used for the crime.

According to the police, Ramulu returned home in a drunken state and demanded money from his mother. However, after she refused to give him money, an argument broke out. In a fit of rage, Ramulu attacked Chandramma with a sickle and killed her.

Kurumurthy, the older son of the woman, suspected Ramuluâ€™s role in the incident as the latter had gone missing after the womanâ€™s death. Speaking to the local media, Kurumurthy said that his brother had been "harassing" his mother for the last five years after he got "addicted to alcohol," despite his familyâ€™s interventions.

The accused Ramulu had gone absconding but was later caught by the police. Based on a complaint filed by Kurumurthy, the police registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Kollapur Circle Inspector Venkat Reddy, the investigating officer in the case, said, "He (Ramulu) was addicted to alcohol and had been harassing his mother daily. In the wee hours, he killed his mother with a sickle brutally and beheaded her. We have registered a case and are investigating it based on the complaint by the victim's elder sonâ€™s (Kurumurthy)."

Earlier this month, in a similar incident, a woman was brutally murdered and beheaded by her husband in Anantasagar village of Sangareddy over suspicion of an extramarital affair. At the time, the police said that the accused had put the womanâ€™s head at the house of the man whom he was suspecting his wife of having an affair with.