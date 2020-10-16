Woman beheaded in Telangana by her husband over suspicions of an affair

In a shocking incident, a Telangana woman was brutally murdered and beheaded by her husband in Anantasagar village of Medak district on Wednesday allegedly for having an extramarital affair. According to the police, Jurru Sayilu beheaded his wife Anushamma, aged 35, with an axe at their house in Ananthasagar village.

He then carried the severed head on his two-wheeler to Narayankhed in Sangareddy district, which is about five km away, and placed it at the doorstep of a man he suspected of having an affair with her. Speaking to the IANS, Narayankhed police inspector Ravinder Reddy said that Sayilu had suspicion that his wife had an extra-marital relationship with another man. He used to frequently fight with her over this in their home.

They had a heated argument on Wednesday night and in a fit of rage, he picked up an axe and attacked her. He separated her head from the body and to place it at the manâ€™s house, according to the police official.

Police official also added that Sayilu threw the headless body in the bushes near his house and carried the head all the way to Narankhed village in another district. The accused later however went to the police station and surrendered to them. The torso of the victim, which was later found in the bushes by the police, was shifted to Area Hospital at Narayankhed for Autopsy.

According to the media reports, police have booked a case under section 302 (Murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have begun their investigation into the matter. (With IANS Inputs)

