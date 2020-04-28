Telangana will become COVID-19 free in few days: CM KCR

Relieved over the declining trend in coronavirus cases in Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday exuded confidence that in the next few days, the state would be totally free from COVID-19. He said the decline in the number of cases augurs well for the state.

After attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with all the Chief Ministers, KCR held a review meeting with Health Minister Eatala Rajender and other top officials.

The officials informed the CM that on Monday, 159 samples were tested and out of them only two were found positive.

KCR felt that the strict enforcement of the lockdown norms is resulting in the decline in the number of cases. He said the quarantine period of most of those found infected will end on May 8. He, however, said the government will not be complacent in the wake of the drop in the number of cases.

KCR said that as announced earlier, the lockdown will continue till May 7. He appealed to people to follow the lockdown norms and the government guidelines.

He announced that by Tuesday, 21 districts in the state would not have a single active case, adding that over 97 percent of the patients were recovering.

"In ten districts (Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Narayanpet, Warangal Rural, Wanaparthy, Nagar Kurnool, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhongir, Mancherial) there is not even a single positive case. Another 11 districts (Jagtial, Jangaon, Peddapally, Sangareddy, Jayashankar Bhoopalpally, Kamareddy, Mahboobnagar, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Nalgonda), would become districts without a single positive case by Tuesday (April 28)," a press note from the Chief Minister's Office quoted KCR as saying.

KCR said with the virus spread being contained, the number of containment zones will also come down gradually.

"The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has 30 Circles and there is not even a single positive case in many circles. Certain Circles have no active cases. Virus is confined to a few circles. With this several containment centres are becoming free," he said.

He said the process to identify and test all those who came in contact with the returnees from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi was continuing.

