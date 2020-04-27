Post-lockdown, social distancing to become norm at Hyderabad airport

The airport officials are presently following WHO standards for social distancing and will adopt new measures when guidelines are set by the Centre.

Hyderabad International Airport is all set to make social distancing a new normal once it opens for passengers post-government orders. The airport authorities are implementing contactless boarding, non-contact digital payment at food courts, and are also planning on installing transparent shields at all counters that serve passengers to protect frontline staff.

The airport is following the government’s directions ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. The lockdown includes restrictions on commercial flight operations, except those dealing with evacuation as well as relief passenger flights and cargo flights handling essentials and medical supplies.

To handle post-lockdown days, the airport has taken several measures to sanitise the terminals buildings and ensure strict compliance of social distancing norms by passengers and staff to minimise human contact.

To encourage compliance with social distancing norms, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), which manages the Hyderabad airport, is making changes to the queuing arrangements at the kerbside (city side), check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with social distancing markers/reminders. The designated airport staff will monitor and ensure strict adherence and sensitise passengers as well if needed.

Passengers would be advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times in all areas of the airport. Visually impactful information displays and signage at various places to guide the passengers regarding the new measures and processes will be placed.

For instance, signage has been placed at various points and staggered seating arrangement with different markers have been positioned on alternate chairs to maintain a gap.

Sanitisation the new norm

Deep sanitisation and fumigation of the entire airport building, which spans seven levels and an area of 1,27,000 sq m, is being conducted zone-wise daily. A team over 100 professionals have been deployed to carry out frequent disinfection drives at the airport.

Regular sanitisation of high contact surfaces such as desks, chairs, elevators, railings, CUSS (Common-use self-service or self-check-in kiosks), trolleys, handles, trays, baggage belts, etc. inside the terminals is being carried out and will continue when the airport reopens. Apart from these, the daily frequency of sanitisation of each washroom will be enhanced. Sensor-based automatic hand sanitiser dispensing machines are being strategically placed across the terminal building for use by passengers and airport staff.

Contactless boarding

Over the past couple of years the airport has focused on paperless e-boarding facility for all domestic travellers as part of contactless boarding for passengers. The frequency of CUSS machines sanitisation will be increased and they will also be spaced adequately to adhere to social distancing norms.

At all check-in counters, the boarding card and bag tag dispensers have been made directly accessible to passengers to avoid any need for physical exchange of these items by the airport staff.

In order to avoid close contact and crowding at the counters, passengers will be encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as the self-check-in facility, self-bag tag facility, etc. The airport also plans to install UV machines to sanitise checked baggage.

For the safety of passengers and staff, trolleys and baggage trays would be disinfected after each use with the help of dedicated disinfection units. All elevators will have social distancing stickers.

Non-contact digital payments

The airport is also working on creating a sanitised environment in the food courts, F&B outlets, lounges, and retail shops to encourage social distancing and other precautions. All payment options are being made non-contact digital mode including the option of mobile wallets. Contactless ordering via mobile apps is also being explored. All F&B outlets will use one-time use and disposable cutlery.

The airport is installing transparent shields at all counters that serve passengers such as check-in counters, cash counters at all commercial outlets, etc. to ensure safe separation between passengers and frontline staff. All retail shops will have mandatory social distancing in place with high reflective markings on the floor to ensure that passengers maintain optimum distance among themselves.

Social distancing will also be enforced across the parking areas. All airport staff, service partners, concessionaires, etc. will mandatorily undergo thermal screening before entering the premises. All staff will be provided with adequate protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

The GHIAL management is engaging with all stakeholders who are the key partners of the airport (Airport Health Organization (APHO), airlines, CISF, Customs, Immigration, ground handlers, security, concessionaires, service partners, among others) to strategise and work in collaboration to provide a safe and sanitised environment for passengers when the airport reopens.

“These measures are all based on WHO standards and in consultation with all stakeholders. Once the Centre releases social distancing guidelines for the airport we will adopt them. The present measures are being adopted to instil confidence in the passengers once the skies reopen,” said an airport official to TNM.