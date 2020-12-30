Telangana sees 33% less robberies, 42% less white collar offences in 2020

The DGP said that the overall crime rate reduced by 6% in 2020 as compared to 2019.

news Policing

Telangana state Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy said that the crime rate in the state has gone down considerably in the state in the last one year. DGP Reddy was speaking at the state police's annual roundup press conference in Hyderabad at the police headquarters. The DGP said that the overall crime rate reduced by 6% in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Presenting the crime statistics of the state before the media, he said "Murders have fallen by 8.59%, property crime fell by 21%, dacoities by 28%, robberies by 33% and burglaries 17%, ordinary thefts 22%, chain snatching 46%."

The DGP further informed that the crimes against women have reduced by 1.92% while white collar offences have reduced by 42%, According to the DGP road accidents were reduced about 14% while deaths come down by 9% and injuries to the persons have reduced by 17%.

The DGP said the emergency response management system is able to deliver services in 4-8 minutes of average time after receiving calls from 100 and 112. He also said that the social media presence of the police stations has been increased to give more access to the people for availing services.

The DGP while briefing about Maoist insurgency and prevention measures by the police, said "We have worked towards the goal of crime-free, Maoist-free Telangana though Maoists from Chattisgarh have attempted to enter and set up bases in Telangana."

According to DGP, the past year saw 11 exchanges of fire with Maoists, resulting in deaths of 11 Maoists/Naxalites.135 Maoists have been arrested of which two are state committee members and 4 district committee members besides as many as 4 area committee members.

The DGP, when asked if there are Maoists recruited from Telangana this year, said that there are 23 persons from the state which has an immediate border with Chhattisgarh , while claiming those are from Chattisgarh who settled in Telangana.

He said "We can't say that there is no threat of Maoists in the state, they are in their efforts to prove their presence, I can say that we are 100% successful in preventing their invasion into the state."

The police have seized as many as 22 firearms, one AK-47, one SLR, one carbine, one 9mm pistol, one 8 mm rifle and 15 other firearms besides other explosives, ammunition and amount to the tune of Rs 23 lakh cash recovered.

The property recovery in the incidents of thefts and burglary has increased by 1% with 54% recovery rate. Conviction rate in the state has increased remarkably with 48.5% compared to the 29.4% in last year. The DGP said quality investigation and witness protection mechanism has brought as many as 4 death penalties in the crucial cases. He informed that the state police have registered 35000 cases and filed chargesheets in the last one year.

DGP said that the state police with operations such as Operation Smile and Muskan were able to rescue and rehabilitate 1293 and 743 children respectively in the last one year (2020).