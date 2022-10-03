Telangana: Munugode bye-poll schedule announced

The Munugode constituency in Telangana’s Nalgonda district fell vacant after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy switched allegiance to the BJP.

The schedule for the Munugode bye-election in Telangana was announced by the Election Commission of India on Monday, October 3. Polling will take place on November 3, and counting will be done on November 6. The last date for filing nominations is October 14. The Munugode constituency in Telangana’s Nalgonda district fell vacant after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy switched allegiance to the BJP, and the bye-poll is touted to be an important election that will foreshadow the prospects of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

The Congress has announced Palvai Sravanthi, daughter of Congress veteran Palvai Govardhan Reddy, as its candidate for the Munugode bye-election. The BJP is expected to field Rajagopal Reddy, and TRS is yet to announce its candidate. Some of the top contenders from TRS are former Munugode MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, Karne Prabhakar, Boora Narsaiah Goud, Karnati Vidyasagar, and either Gutha Sukender Reddy or his son Gutha Amith Reddy.

On Sunday, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticised BJP’s Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal's declaration that the Munugode bye-election could happen during the first or second week of November. Sunil Bansal made the announcement at a party meeting held in Choutuppal on Saturday, October 1, where he reportedly instructed party workers to work for BJP’s victory in the bye-election.

Appropriately BJP should rename itself as; "BJ...EC-CBI-NIA-IT-ED...P (sic)," KTR tweeted.

Former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned as the Munugode MLA earlier in August. He officially joined the BJP at a public gathering in Munugode in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 21.

