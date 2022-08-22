Munugode bye-poll: Will pending works, unfulfilled promises prove expensive for TRS?

With CM K Chandrasekhar Raoâ€™s mega meeting, Revanth Reddyâ€™s extensive campaigning and Union Home Minister Amit Shahâ€™s scheduled visit, the political heat in Munugode has gone up.

To win over the people of Munugode before the upcoming bye-election in the constituency, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will have to concentrate on pending projects and unfulfilled promises. From pending road constructions to unfinished developmental works, the TRS has been suggested to do the needful on a war-footing, or be ready to face the brunt in the bye-election. We take a look at the main issues faced by the people of this constituency.

Charlagudem project

In June 2015, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, laid the foundation stone for the Dindi lift irrigation scheme, which was touted to hold the key to combat the fluorosis problem in Nalgonda district. The foundation stone was laid at Shivannagudem village in Marriguda mandal of Munugode. The project was aimed at providing drinking water and irrigation facilities to the assembly constituencies of Devarakonda and Munugode.

As part of the lift irrigation scheme, a reservoir was to come up at Charlagudem, besides which four other reservoirs were planned. In a review meeting in January last year, KCR had instructed the Water Resources Department to speed up the works and complete the Dindi lift irrigation scheme project in six months. The state government had decided to acquire 13,093 acres of land under the project.

However, works are still underway, and the people in this area are yet to receive full resettlement and rehabilitation. The locals have been fighting for rightful compensation for a very long time now, as they feel the compensation offered to them to part with their land is way below the prevalent market rate in these areas.

It is learnt from reliable sources that the TRS has been advised to finish the project on priority, and also settle the pending compensation and rehabilitation works at the earliest, keeping in mind the bye-election.

Politics aside, people and their demands

There are a total of seven mandals in Munugode assembly constituency. Gattupal is the latest mandal to be added to the list. While the Charlagudem project has resulted in discontent among the people of Marriguda mandal, the other mandals too have their own issues which need to be addressed. While the poor condition of roads in Chandur mandal is a concern, welfare schemes for the handloom workers have also been a pressing concern. The government hopes that the new insurance scheme (Nethanna Bima scheme) announced for weavers by the Telangana government will convert into votes from this mandal, which has a high density of weavers.

While the people of the newly-declared Gattupal mandal have been demanding a police station to maintain law and order in the mandal, the people of Nampally hope for better public transport services in the town. Nampally mandal is the most backward village among the seven mandals.

Meanwhile, the farmers in Munugode hope for development. The district presently is dependent on rains for cultivation. There is also a demand that the government waive off crop loans taken by the people in this region.

Narayanapur mandal saw a lot of development when TRSâ€™ Karne Prabhakar was the elected representative. However, people here hope that the bye-election will bring in better roads for the constituency. In Choutuppal mandal, which has a sizable migrant population, a lot of chemical companies have been set up. This mandal also has a lot of people awaiting pensions and ration cards. If the government can find a way to fulfil these demands, the people of Choutuppal are likely to support the TRS.

Meanwhile, CM KCR addressed his first public meeting in Munugode on the evening of August 20, Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the constituency on Sunday, August 21, and addressed a public meeting. The Congress party, led by party state chief A Revanth Reddy, was the first to organise a mega meet here, immediately after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announced his resignation from the party. With political leaders queuing to campaign in Munugode, the political heat is definitely going up.



