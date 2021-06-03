Telangana MLA Seethakka hits out at IPS officer for stopping her mother’s blood donors

Seethakka said that even after she explained her mother’s critical health condition on a video call, the police refused to let blood donors with travel permits move ahead.

news Lockdown

Telangana MLA Danasari Anasuya, known as Seethakka, came down strongly on police authorities who were allegedly creating hurdles for people travelling for health emergencies during the statewide lockdown. The legislator from Mulugu, whose mother is severely unwell and hospitalised in Hyderabad, said that her relatives who were travelling to donate blood to her mother were stopped by an IPS officer under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. Despite the relatives having a travel permit from the Mulugu District Collectorate, and Seethakka herself explaining the emergency situation on video call, Malkajgiri DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Rakshitha K Murthy refused to let them through, Seethakka alleged. “As an MLA and public representative, if she (DCP Rakshita) won’t listen to my voice, is she in a condition to listen to common citizens?” the Congress MLA questioned.

Seethakka said that her relatives who were travelling from Mulugu to Hyderabad were stopped on DCP Rakshita’s orders, and were troubled for over half an hour. “They were humiliated and were asked not to talk ‘rubbish’. They were fined and asked to wait on the side of the road in their vehicle. I made a video call and tried to explain the circumstances and my mother’s condition, but she still did not listen … Only once she left her duty after 30 minutes, a lower level officer understood the situation and let them through,” she said.

According to Seethakka, the police at the checkpoint were stopping and inconveniencing all travellers, regardless of whether they have permits and genuine reasons to travel. “No one there was even trying to verify the truth. They should try to verify the facts and act in a humane manner. Under such authorities, we don't know how many people's lives will be endangered,” she said. “Humanity is more important than fines and challans,” she tweeted.

Congress MP from Malkajgiri, Revanth Reddy, and Telangana Congress spokesperson Sravan Kumar Dasoju responded to her complaint and said that the police must behave in a more humane manner. “I strongly condemn this inhuman attitude and demand an explanation from Telangana Director General of Police,” Revanth Reddy tweeted.

My mom is fighting for life in hospital police stopped my family members who is coming to donate blood with permission, @DcpMalkajgiri Ignored to talk to me on video call stopped them 30 mins & and spoke harshly with them.

Imagine the position of common man. @TelanganaDGP pic.twitter.com/D2p25shC5I — Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) (@seethakkaMLA) June 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Rachakonda police said that they had taken note of the incident. Attempts to contact the DCP went unanswered.

Sir, received. — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) June 3, 2021

Also read:

Cong MP Revanth Reddy criticises TRS govt for 'obstructing' COVID-19 relief work in Hyd

Adivasi MLA who once was a Maoist treks through Telangana forests to deliver ration