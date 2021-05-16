Cong MP Revanth Reddy criticises TRS govt for 'obstructing' COVID-19 relief work in Hyd

In a video, the Malkajgiri MP was seen arguing with a police officer who stopped him while he was overseeing COVID-19 relief work in Hyderabad’s Begumpet.

news COVID-19

Congress MP Revanth Reddy lashed out at the TRS government on Sunday, May 16, for being restricted by the police in Begumpet while overseeing COVID-19 relief work in Hyderabad. The TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) Working President said that he was out to distribute food to the poor at Gandhi hospital and Secunderabad railway station, and to oversee work at a COVID-19 treatment facility in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, when he was stopped by the police. Sharing a video of his interaction with a police officer in Begumpet, Revanth Reddy questioned, “What right does the government have to stop a local MP from fulfilling my duty and responsibility as an elected representative.”

“The govt’s inhumanity reached its peak in trying to stop me from distributing food for the poor at Gandhi hospital & Sec’bad railway station, also from overseeing the progress of work at a hospital I adopted in Cantonment and turning into a covid facility. Cheap politics in play,” he tweeted. In the video that he shared, Revanth Reddy was seen arguing with a police officer in Begumpet who was objecting to his movement during the lockdown. The police officer was heard telling the Malkajgiri MP that it would become an issue if he moved around, to which Revanth Reddy said, “Is the government in its senses? I am a local MP, how can you stop me?”

When the police officer replied that the public is not allowed on the road, Revanth Reddy said, “I am not public. I am an elected representative.” He went on to question the police personnel who were also out on the street, and said, “Like you, I am on duty.” He said that he was on his way to donate generators brought in from Bengaluru to a hospital where he was overseeing COVID-19 relief work.

The govt’s inhumanity reached its peak in trying to stop me from distributing food for the poor at Gandhi hospital & Sec’bad railway station, also from overseeing the progress of work at a hospital I adopted in Cantonment and turning into a covid facility. Cheap politics in play pic.twitter.com/Vs1Pv4owRZ May 16, 2021

The Telangana government has imposed a lockdown in the state for ten days, until 6 am on May 21. The lockdown is observed between 10 am and 6 am, with businesses allowed to remain open between 6 am and 10 am every day.

Also read:

IMD issues five-day rainfall warning for Telangana from May 15

'Use steroids judiciously': Telangana govt issues guidelines to prevent mucormycosis