Telangana man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting 12-year-old

The incident happened in 2016, when the 25-year-old man took the girl to Vizag.

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case of sexual assault of a minor girl. The incident happened in 2016, according to Times of India. The man, Sai, who was working in Hyderabad, had taken the victim (who was 12 years old at the time) from Hyderabad to Vizag, where he had sexually assaulted her. On Monday, the LB Nagar court delivered the verdict in the case, and the man was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

Sai, who had been working as a labourer at a residential colony in Kukatpally, had befriended the minor girl, who was his neighbour. According to the police, the girl was employed as a domestic worker and her father worked as a watchman. After befriending the girl and talking to her for about three months, the accused took her to Vizag saying he would show her the beach. After taking her to Visakhapatnam, they stayed in a rented room where he sxeually assaulted her after telling her that he would eventually marry her, police said.

Based on a complaint from the victimâ€™s family, the man was booked by KPHB police in 2016 under sections 366 (a) (procuration of minor girl) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), 2012.

KPHB police took up the investigation and arrested the man, and sent him to judicial custody and for potency test.

Earlier in November, a 38-year-old man in Hyderabad was sentenced to life for sexually assaulting and impregnating his daughter. The LB Nagar sessions court pronounced the verdict four years after the incident was reported in 2017 at Shabad, a town located on the outskirts of Hyderabad in Telangana. At the time of the incident, the victim was a minor. The man was earlier arrested on the charges of murdering his wife but was acquitted in 2016 due to lack of evidence. This time, the police submitted the DNA report in court proving sexual assault.